Condor Capital Management Sells 3,139 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 428,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 222,502 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 165,516 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,168,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.43. 8,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

