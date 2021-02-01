Condor Capital Management Takes $1.06 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4,185.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 994.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,942,000 after purchasing an additional 675,719 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $6.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,379. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

