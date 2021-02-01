Connect Coin (XCON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Connect Coin has a market cap of $27,788.09 and $6.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00067467 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00264546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038033 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

