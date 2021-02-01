Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $210.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.59 and a 200-day moving average of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

