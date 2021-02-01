Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 8%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,138,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 742,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Constellium alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the third quarter valued at $1,743,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Constellium by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 364,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.