Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Up 8%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s share price rose 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,138,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 742,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.