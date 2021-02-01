ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2.38 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011688 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00799718 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,382,470 tokens. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

