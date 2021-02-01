Contentos (COS) Achieves Market Cap of $26.96 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $26.96 million and $2.02 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.39 or 0.00884102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00052026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.16 or 0.04382394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,324,223 coins and its circulating supply is 2,882,853,095 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

