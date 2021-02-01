Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

NYSE CLR opened at $19.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

