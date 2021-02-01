Contrasting LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% Phunware -186.72% -5,811.09% -54.46%

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.85, suggesting that its stock price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveRamp and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $71.90, suggesting a potential downside of 5.03%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and Phunware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 13.19 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -40.92 Phunware $19.15 million 5.34 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -5.94

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Phunware on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.