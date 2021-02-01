Contrasting Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) & Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and Conformis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 298.02 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -48.65 Conformis $77.43 million 1.14 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -2.34

Nutriband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conformis. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conformis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Conformis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84% Conformis -32.11% -174.01% -32.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nutriband and Conformis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Conformis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Conformis has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.36%. Given Conformis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Nutriband.

Summary

Conformis beats Nutriband on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia. Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

