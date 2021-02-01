Cordasco Financial Network Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

