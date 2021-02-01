Cormark Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.04. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.46 million and a P/E ratio of -49.38.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -442.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

