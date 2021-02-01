Cormark Comments on Real Matters Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.66 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

