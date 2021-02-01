Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $42 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $258.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average of $267.31. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

