Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $53.37 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 908,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 33,996 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $53,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,848 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,512,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $387,442,000 after purchasing an additional 979,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,084,232,000 after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,251,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $251,877,000 after purchasing an additional 808,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.75 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.