Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,932.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.46.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

