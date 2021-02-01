Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Up 36.8% in January

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,227 shares of company stock valued at $56,860. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $449,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.87.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

