Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Shares Up 4.2%

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO)’s share price shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

