Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $37,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Corteva by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. 140166 cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

