Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Up 5.4%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares shot up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.43. 747,603 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 732,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Costamare by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $291,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Costamare during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 1,221.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 38,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

