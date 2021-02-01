COVA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,496.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $515,628.02 and $80,496.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

