Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Covanta traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.90. 958,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 889,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Covanta alerts:

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covanta by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Covanta by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 849,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 130,195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.