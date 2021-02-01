CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Trading 9.5% Higher

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s stock price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 1,085,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,533,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 million, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

