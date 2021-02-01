Craig Hallum Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $65.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Get eHealth alerts:

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $49.91 on Monday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. FMR LLC raised its position in eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in eHealth by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in eHealth by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $8,799,000.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.