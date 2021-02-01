CRDT (CRDT) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $327,745.57 and $74,756.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CRDT has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,470,922 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

Buying and Selling CRDT

CRDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.