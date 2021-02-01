Cream (CRM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a market cap of $39,792.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,901.64 or 1.00437767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00023870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.30 or 0.01037802 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.37 or 0.00306256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.79 or 0.00194926 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

