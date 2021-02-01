Cream Finance Price Reaches $300.56 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 71.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $300.56 or 0.00895240 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $45.06 million and $18.66 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00151091 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00266514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038681 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.