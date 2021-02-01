Cream Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Cream has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $33,358.45 and $8.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.68 or 0.99750368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.70 or 0.01030864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00316874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00196073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00031231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00032239 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.