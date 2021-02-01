Cred Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Cred has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $758,949.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00066174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00867577 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00051208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.34 or 0.04386377 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00034094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Cred Profile

LBA is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

