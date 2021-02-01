Cred Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Cred has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $678,965.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cred has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.96 or 0.00869294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049953 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00040384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.99 or 0.04491419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

