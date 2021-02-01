Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BAP stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.60. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $219.50.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
