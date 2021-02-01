Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAP stock opened at $150.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average is $137.60. Credicorp has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $219.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

