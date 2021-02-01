Credit Suisse Group Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $253.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $253.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $209.95 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $217.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $65,506,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $8,080,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 111.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

