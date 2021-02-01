Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB set a C$70.00 price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$65.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.60.

TRP traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$55.43. 1,450,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.77. The company has a market cap of C$52.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1704992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, with a total value of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

