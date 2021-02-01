Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY traded down $3.18 on Monday, hitting $122.05. The company had a trading volume of 311,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,326. The firm has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.