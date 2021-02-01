Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 859,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 390,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

