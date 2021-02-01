CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) were down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of 120.06 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.