Credits (CS) Market Cap Achieves $3.94 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $84,397.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

