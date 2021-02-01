Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,824 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Crescent Acquisition were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,436,000.

CRSA opened at $10.40 on Monday. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Crescent Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $159,150 over the last 90 days.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

