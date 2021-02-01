Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 9.5%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. 4,946,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 4,014,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.