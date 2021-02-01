Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 197,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 327,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $267.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

