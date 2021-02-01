Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.75

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 622448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark upped their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Insiders have acquired 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

