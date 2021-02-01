Critical Comparison: Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) vs. DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENSO has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and DENSO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $937.88 million 19.74 $1.71 billion $4.28 12.03 DENSO $47.41 billion 0.93 $626.51 million $0.40 69.95

Deutsche Wohnen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENSO. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and DENSO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen 145.51% 9.32% 4.20% DENSO -2.32% -2.94% -1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Wohnen and DENSO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 2 0 4 0 2.33 DENSO 0 1 2 1 3.00

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats DENSO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

