Critical Review: PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PolarityTE alerts:

This table compares PolarityTE and Immunovant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE $5.65 million 10.26 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.26 Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -28.12

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PolarityTE. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of PolarityTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PolarityTE and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Immunovant 0 0 16 0 3.00

PolarityTE currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.94%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.28%. Given PolarityTE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Immunovant.

Profitability

This table compares PolarityTE and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE -674.12% -169.92% -105.62% Immunovant N/A -34.80% -32.38%

Summary

Immunovant beats PolarityTE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services; SkinTE point-of-care device to permit the processing and deployment of SkinTE immediately following the initial harvest at the point-of-car; and PTE 11000, an allogenic, biologically active dressing for use in wound care and aesthetics to accelerate healing of skin. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.