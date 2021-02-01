Critical Review: Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) vs. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Protalex and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 68.60%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Protalex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Protalex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.0% of Protalex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Protalex has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protalex and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalex N/A N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalex and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalex N/A N/A -$5.03 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.57

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

