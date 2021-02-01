Crown 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,961.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $5,961.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,293.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.01227491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00529997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002341 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004951 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 71.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,458,874 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

