Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) (CVE:CWM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market cap of C$12.69 million and a P/E ratio of -18.13.

Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CWM)

Crown Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, nickel, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Moonlight-Superior copper project located in the Plumas County, California; and the Black Warrior project that include 2 patented claims located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Mining Corp. (CWM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.