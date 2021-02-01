Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $489.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.15 or 0.00898984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00051662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.36 or 0.04375884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,940,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

