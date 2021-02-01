Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.13 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $345,246.82 and approximately $693.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

