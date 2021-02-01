Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $347,553.83 and $971.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm.

Quark

Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports' official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

