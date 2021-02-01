Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Cap of $5.10 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $116,672.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 68% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00051072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.89 or 0.04385412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

CVA is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

